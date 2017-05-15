Film review: The Teacher - " power dr...

Film review: The Teacher - " power drama in 1980s communist school

12 hrs ago

The corruption of the communist system is encapsulated in this story of a teacher who abuses her position in a Czechoslovakian school in the 1980s Czech filmmaker Jan Hrebejk's The Teacher is a slow-burning drama examining the abuse of power in 1980s communist Czechoslovakia. However, rather than tell the story through government officials or police officers, the film - as the title suggests - revolves around a teacher at a secondary school.

Chicago, IL

