Experts expect Czech property prices ...

Experts expect Czech property prices to jump 10 percent by end of year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

If the country's economy keeps doing well the Czech property market should grow by 10 percent by the end of this year with expansion slowing to 7.5 percent in 2018. That is according to a study by the Association for Real Estate Market Development quoted by the news website iHned.cz The price of apartments in the Czech Republic is growing sharply, with Prague and Brno registering the fastest increases, iHned.cz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC