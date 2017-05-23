Experts expect Czech property prices to jump 10 percent by end of year
If the country's economy keeps doing well the Czech property market should grow by 10 percent by the end of this year with expansion slowing to 7.5 percent in 2018. That is according to a study by the Association for Real Estate Market Development quoted by the news website iHned.cz The price of apartments in the Czech Republic is growing sharply, with Prague and Brno registering the fastest increases, iHned.cz said.
