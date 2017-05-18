Experts analyse unique meteorite falling in east Bohemia
A unique meteorite from east Bohemia, one of few whose trajectory is exactly known, has been analysed by experts, Pavel Suchan, from the Science Academy's Astronomical Institute, told CTK on the first anniversary of the meteorite's fall on Wednesday. The meteorite is only the fifth in the Czech Republic and 30th in the world whose previous route through the Solar System and the Earth's atmosphere has been successfully measured by astronomical devices.
