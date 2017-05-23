EU must earmark $505 billion to susta...

EU must earmark $505 billion to sustain current nuclear output

Prague, May 24 - The European Union said it will need to invest between 350 and 450 billion euro through 2050 in order to maintain its current level of nuclear power output, officials said. The European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete spoke during the 12th plenary meeting of the European Nuclear Energy Forum here, which is outlining what steps the EU and national governments must follow to ensure the safe operation of nuclear power plants in Europe and treatment of radioactive waste.

