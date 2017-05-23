Eight Czech man may be taken into cus...

Eight Czech man may be taken into custody over police data leak

The State Attorney's office has proposed that the eighth man be taken into custody in the case of leak of information from Czech police databases, state attorney Petr Sereda told journalists today, adding that in all, 18 people have been accused in connection with it. Sereda said the Municipal Court in Brno had complied with all the seven proposals for the arrests and there were not any other.

