Editor's note: on the May 10 cover design

The inspiration for the art on this week's Indy cover leads us to the Czech Republic. While traveling there many years ago, I came across a brilliant anti-fascist public ad campaign, with large billboards posted inside Prague's underground metro system.

Chicago, IL

