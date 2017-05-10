Double heart attack survivor from Wol...

Double heart attack survivor from Wolston motorcycling to Prague for BHF

A Wolston biker is motorcycling 1,800 miles to Prague for charity to repay his debt of gratitude having suffered two heart attacks in five years. Sean Prendergast hopes to raise A 3,000 for British Heart Foundation by riding across mainland Europe to the capital of the Czech Republic.

