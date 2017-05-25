Do men have worse chemotherapy-induced cardiomyopathy than women?

Prague, Czech Republic - 25 May 2017: Men seem to have worse chemotherapy-induced cardiomyopathy than women despite receiving similar cancer treatments, according to research presented today at EuroCMR 2017.1 "Cancer patients are living longer because of improved treatment but the side effects of treatment include cardiovascular morbidity and mortality," said lead author Dr Iwan Harries, cardiology specialist registrar at Bristol Heart Institute, currently pursuing a PhD on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging and cardio-oncology at the University of Bristol, UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.