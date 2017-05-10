Death notice for Debra Spronk

Debra Spronk, 60, Pipestone, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, near Prague, Czech Republic. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Christ the King Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone.

