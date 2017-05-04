Dan Reed Network Streaming New Music ...

Dan Reed Network Streaming New Music Video - 'Save The World' [News]

"Fight Another Day" marks the return of one of the most infectious and gifted bands to come out in the melodic rock world in the second part of the 80's. The new album was recorded primarily in the home town of members of DRN, Portland, Oregon, while most of the writing process took place in Dan Reed's private studio in Prague in the Czech Republic, where Reed currently resides with his family.

