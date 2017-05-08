Daily news summary 8.5.2017
The Czech president, MiloA Zeman, says Social Democrat Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's call on him to dismiss ANO's Andrej BabiA as finance minister would be in contravention of the coalition agreement. He said the agreement would need to be annulled for him to take such a step.
