Czechs set Council of Europe priorities
Foreign Minister LubomA r ZaorA lek has outlined the Czech Republic's priorities for its upcoming chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, highlighting above all protection of human rights. Speaking at a conference at the Czernin Palace on Thursday, the minister also presented the Czech Republic's logo for the chairmanship which is to last from May till November 2017.
