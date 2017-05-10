Czechs rally against country's presid...

Czechs rally against country's president, finance minister - Wed, 10 May 2017 PST

Tens of thousands of people rallied on Wednesday in the Czech Republic's capital and other major cities against President Milos Zeman and Finance Minister Andrej Babis. The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in downtown Prague demanded Babis' firing and Zeman's resignation in the latest development of the Czech political crisis.

Chicago, IL

