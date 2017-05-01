Czech wine growers count cost of seve...

Czech wine growers count cost of severe frost

6 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Czech wine growers say severe frost which occurred at the end of April is likely to cost them around half a billion crowns. A national association of winegrowers anounced on Tuesday that the price of grapes is likely to rise this year as a result of the shortage of wine grapes.

