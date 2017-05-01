Czech Wikipedia celebrates success after cautious start
The Czech version of Wikipedia, a global interactive encyclopaedia written entirely by volunteers, this week celebrates its 15th anniversary. Established on May 3, 2002, Czech Wikipedia currently offers more than 370,000 entries and some 70 new ones are added each day.
