Czech village destroyed by Nazis celebrates its renewal

Lidice, a Czech village that the Nazis obliterated in 1942, on Saturday marked the 70th anniversary of its renewal and Lidice Mayor Veronika Kellerova thanked the Czechoslovak people, Britain, the United States and Russia for their contributions. "We have realised that we - either us, or our mothers and grandmothers - have never thanked the Czechoslovak and now the Czech people for the building of our municipality," Kellerova told CTK.

