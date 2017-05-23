Czech student at Manchester concert: ...

Czech student at Manchester concert: We were afraid there was more to come

The terror attack in Manchester dominated news coverage in the Czech Republic on Tuesday with politicians and ordinary people expressing shock and condolences to the families of the victims. The Czech Foreign Ministry released an emergency help line for people who have friends and relatives in Great Britain and the Interior Ministry said security would be tightened at concerts and other events with a bigger congregation of people.

