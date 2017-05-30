Czech Republic, Ukraine to intensify ...

Czech Republic, Ukraine to intensify military cooperation

Ukraine will intensify its military cooperation with the Czech Republic, Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak told journalists on Monday after meeting his Czech counterpart Martin Stropnicky, now on a two-day visit to the country. They also discussed cooperation in the training of soldiers and acquisition of military equipment for the Ukrainian military waging a war against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

