Czech president to accept nomination of new finance minister - spokesman
Czech President does not have objections to former Microsoft executive Ivan Pilny becoming the new finance minister and the appointment can be expected next week, the president's spokesman said on Twitter on Friday. Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman speaks during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China May 14, 2017.
