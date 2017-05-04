Czech police to have drone unit, government decided
The Czech police will have a new unit whose members will use drones based on a plan of the Interior Ministry which the government approved on Wednesday and which provides for building drone bases in Prague, Brno, Ceske Budejovice, south Bohemia, and Ostrava, north Moravia, within two years. The police also plan to improve protection against drones, particularly of the presidential seats at Prague Castle and in the Lany chateau.
