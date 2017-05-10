Czech PM to tell coalition if he acce...

Czech PM to tell coalition if he accepts finance minister nominee on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would tell coalition partners on Monday morning whether he would accept a proposed replacement for the finance minister whose disputed dismissal has shaken the government only five months before elections. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Finance Minister Andrej Babis attend a parliamentary session in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC