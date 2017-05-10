Czech PM to tell coalition if he accepts finance minister nominee on Monday

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would tell coalition partners on Monday morning whether he would accept a proposed replacement for the finance minister whose disputed dismissal has shaken the government only five months before elections. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Finance Minister Andrej Babis attend a parliamentary session in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2017.

