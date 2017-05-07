Czech PM to submit government resignation in 2nd half of May
The Czech Republic's second richest man, Babis elicits strong and contrasting reactions among Czechs, but most would agree that the billionaire businessman is now closer than ever to becoming prime minister following a political crisis triggered by his own government's efforts to sideline him. Mr. Sobotka told reporters that if he had dismissed Mr. Babis he would have presented himself as a " martyr ".
