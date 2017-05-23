Czech Pirates want to gain 10% in general election
The Czech Pirate Party would like to gain at least 10 percent of the vote in the October general election, its leader Ivan Bartos said today when the party launched its election campaign. The Pirates promise to abolish the electronic sales registration , halt the outflow of money to tax havens, facilitate the communication with authorities and lower labour tax.
