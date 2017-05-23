Czech parliament calls for sanctions ...

Czech parliament calls for sanctions against UNESCO over anti-Israel bias

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

File: President Reuven Rivlin shakes hands with Czech President Milos Zeman during a state visit to Prague. The Czech Chamber of Deputies called on the nation's government on Tuesday to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to stop paying membership fees to UNESCO until the organization stops its anti-Israel bias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC