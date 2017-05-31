Czech NGO to spend million crowns on ...

Czech NGO to spend million crowns on aid to Sri Lankan floods

Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech NGO People in Need has set aside one million crowns on aid to Sri Lanka hit by disastrous floods that will be used for the rehabilitation of the flooded areas and renewal of sources of drinking water and small infrastructure, organiser Michaela Kupkova told journalists on Tuesday. "At first, we would like to focus the help on removing the impact of the floods, which means to provide the necessary instruments, material and financial help to eliminate the mud," she added.

Chicago, IL

