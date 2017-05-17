Czech memorial to gain British painti...

Czech memorial to gain British painting based on Lidice tragedy

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Lidice Memorial, central Bohemia, will receive British artist Stan Young's painting based on the tragedy of Lidice, a village obliterated by the Nazis, on the event's upcoming 75th anniversary, the Czech embassy in London has written on its website. Young visited Lidice during his study stay in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s.

