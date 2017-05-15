Czech heritage jewel wins prestigious...

Czech heritage jewel wins prestigious European prize

8 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

The restoration of Kuks, one of the most beautiful baroque complexes in the Czech Republic, has won the European Grand Prix for heritage conservation. The prestigious award was presented by the Europa Nostra association in Finland's Turku on Monday.

Chicago, IL

