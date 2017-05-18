Czech government plans to raise minimum wage by 11 pct -PM
FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka speaks to journalists at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic May 4, 2017. The Czech government plans to raise the monthly minimum wage by 11 percent next year, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told lawmakers on Thursday.
