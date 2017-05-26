Czech football union asks UEFA for lo...

Czech football union asks UEFA for loan after subsidy scandal

The Czech Football Association only has money for a few days and it will have to ask the UEFA for a loan because the Ministry for Education, Youth and Sports suspended the distribution of its subsidies, FACR secretary Rudolf Repka said yesterday. He said the FACR addressed the Union of European Football Associations , which preliminarily agreed to lend it two million euros.

