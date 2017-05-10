Czech finance minister proposes deput...

Czech finance minister proposes deputy replace him to end government crisis

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that he has proposed his deputy Alena Schillerova to replace him, as a way out of a row that has destabilised the government. Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis addresses a parliamentary session in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

