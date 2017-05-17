Czech Finance Minister Babis says pro...

Czech Finance Minister Babis says proposes Pilny as his replacement

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he had proposed the lower house's economy committee chief Ivan Pilny as his replacement. Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis attends a parliamentary session in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

