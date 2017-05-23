Czech entrepreneur tastes sweet succe...

Czech entrepreneur tastes sweet success with marmalade mix

Did you know that some of the best marmalades are produced in the Czech Republic? At least according to a prestigious British competition called World's Original Marmalade Awards 2017, which recently took place in Britain's Cumbria. Marmalades produced by Jozefina Ruzickova from South Bohemia won nine medals in competition with over 2,000 marmalade makers from around the world.

Chicago, IL

