Czech City Deprives Stalin Of Honorary Citizenship

Ceske Budejovice gave Josef Stalin honorary citizenship in 1945, days after the Soviet Army liberated parts of what was then Czechoslovakia from Nazi Germany. Authorities in the Czech city of Ceske Budejovice have stripped the late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin of the title of honorary citizen.

Chicago, IL

