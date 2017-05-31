Czech, British paratroopers commemorate assassins of Heydrich
Prague/Chrudim, East Bohemia, May 30 - Czech and British troops marked on Tuesday the 75th anniversary of Operation Anthropoid that aimed to kill high Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich with their parachute jump from 3,000 metres above the Chrudim airfield, the British Embassy in Prague said on Tuesday. Czechoslovak paratroopers who killed Heydrich trained for the operation in British military facilities in Scotland.
