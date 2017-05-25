Czech artist's love affair with glass
Contemporary Czech glassmaker Jiri Pacinek is a tall, big man with a hearty laugh, who eagerly launches into the story of how he got into glassmaking at the tender age of 14, during an interview at Galeri Petronas in KL, where some of his works are currently on display. The liquid gold worked into one of the glass sculptures glistens under the light, a sleek contrast with the deep red it is matched with.
