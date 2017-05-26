CSSD's criticises Czech draft 2018 budget prepared by Babis

The draft Czech state budget for 2018, which finance minister Andrej Babis presented before leaving the post on Wednesday, is hastily-made, omits billions worth of necessary expenditures and needs to be changed, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said yesterday. The draft fails to earmark billions of crowns for co-financing EU-subsidised projects and for investments, for example, Sobotka said.

