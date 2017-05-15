Casey Affleck to Receive President's Award From Karlovy Vary...

Actor's award will be part of a presentation of the David Lowery film "A Ghost Story" at the Czech festival Casey Affleck, fresh off his Oscar win for "Manchester by the Sea," will receive the Festival President's Award at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic this summer, KVIFF organizers announced on Monday. Affleck will be given the award, which the festival has created for "actors, directors and producers who have contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema," as part of a presentation of the David Lowery film "A Ghost Story," which premiered at this year's Sundance and will be released in July by A24.

