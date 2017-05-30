Canadian writer Atwood to receive Fra...

Canadian writer Atwood to receive Franz Kafka Prize in Prague

3 hrs ago

Canadian writer and activist Margaret Atwood, 77, will be the laureate of the Franz Kafka Prize this year, an international jury has decided in Prague, the organisers from the Franz Kafka Society told CTK on Monday. Atwood will personally take over the prize at an official ceremony in the Old Town Hall in Prague in October, the organisers said.

