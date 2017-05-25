Beautifully-drawn graphic novel about...

Beautifully-drawn graphic novel about cynical 400-year-old putto comes out in Czech

Author James Stafford is a big fan of Czech culture and history and recently settled in the Czech Republic with his family. For the past seven years or so, James worked on 'The Sorrowful Putto of Prague' an online comic about a somewhat cynical 400-year-old putto who has seen it all in the Czech capital.

