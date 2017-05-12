Austrian ambassador proud of Mozart's...

Austrian ambassador proud of Mozart's Czech appeal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The monthly meeting of the Prague branch of tourism association SkA l International took place at the Panorama hotel, with Austrian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dr.Alexander Grubmayr as the guest of honor. SkA l Int.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC