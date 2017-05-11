Audit clears former Czech governor Zimola of corruption charges
Former governor of the South Bohemia Region Jiri Zimola presented the result of an audit showing that he did not breach the law when constructing his recreation house in Lipno nad Vltavou, south Bohemia, today. Zimola was elected to the head of South Bohemia in 2008, 2012 and again in 2016.
