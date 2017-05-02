Anti-Islamists march to Czech Government Office
Several dozen supporters of the Bloc against Islamisation took part in a protest march to the government seat in Prague on Monday. They carried Czech flags and flags with the Czech lion, the country's emblem, and the caption "For our Culture and Safety" and banners.
