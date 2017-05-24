ANO did not accept donation from accused businessman, Babis says
The ANO movement has not accepted the donation worth 1.1 million crowns from businessman David Rusnak, who was remanded in custody today within suspected leaks of information from Czech police files, ANO leader Andrej Babis told the website of the public broadcaster Czech Radio . He said the donation agreement was found unsigned in Brno, which means that ANO did not accept any such donation.
