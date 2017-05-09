Annual ceremony marks Victory anniversary

War veterans, survivors and political and military representatives including PM Bohuslav Sobotka and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky marked 72 years from WWII end at a ceremonial meeting at Prague's Vitkov Memorial today, in which President Milos Zeman did not take part. Senate chairman Milan Stech , who replaced Zeman at the commemorative event, said Zeman excused himself from it in mid-March.

