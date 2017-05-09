Annual ceremony marks Victory anniver...

Annual ceremony marks Victory anniversary

War veterans, survivors and political and military representatives including PM Bohuslav Sobotka and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky marked 72 years from WWII end at a ceremonial meeting at Prague's Vitkov Memorial today, in which President Milos Zeman did not take part. Senate chairman Milan Stech , who replaced Zeman at the commemorative event, said Zeman excused himself from it in mid-March.

