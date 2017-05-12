43rd Summer Film School to present Swedish films

The 43rd Summer Film School festival, which will be held in Uherske Hradiste from July 28 to August 6, will present Swedish films, the LFS spokeswoman Lenka Horakova Zemankova told CTK today. "We have been looking forward to Sweden because its cinematography is incredible rich and interesting, both historically and at present," LFS programme director Iva Hejlickova said.

