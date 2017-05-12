43rd Summer Film School to present Sw...

43rd Summer Film School to present Swedish films

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The 43rd Summer Film School festival, which will be held in Uherske Hradiste from July 28 to August 6, will present Swedish films, the LFS spokeswoman Lenka Horakova Zemankova told CTK today. "We have been looking forward to Sweden because its cinematography is incredible rich and interesting, both historically and at present," LFS programme director Iva Hejlickova said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC