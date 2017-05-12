43rd Summer Film School to present Swedish films
The 43rd Summer Film School festival, which will be held in Uherske Hradiste from July 28 to August 6, will present Swedish films, the LFS spokeswoman Lenka Horakova Zemankova told CTK today. "We have been looking forward to Sweden because its cinematography is incredible rich and interesting, both historically and at present," LFS programme director Iva Hejlickova said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC