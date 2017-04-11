Zeman supports anti-terror fight in c...

Zeman supports anti-terror fight in condolences to Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech President Milos Zeman today expressed support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism in a letter of condolences he sent to his counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over the attacks on two Christian churches in Egypt that claimed at least 44 lives on Sunday. He wrote he knew that the words of consolation are needed at the moment, but sorrow and indignation must not divert the international community from an uncompromising fight against terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC