Zeman supports anti-terror fight in condolences to Egypt

Czech President Milos Zeman today expressed support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism in a letter of condolences he sent to his counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over the attacks on two Christian churches in Egypt that claimed at least 44 lives on Sunday. He wrote he knew that the words of consolation are needed at the moment, but sorrow and indignation must not divert the international community from an uncompromising fight against terrorism.

