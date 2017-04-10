Your kids help us sell you products, ...

Your kids help us sell you products, says Hamleys operator Pavel Cmelik

One of the biggest retail outlets to open in Prague in recent years has been Hamleys, the first Central European branch of the famous UK toy shop. Hamleys was brought to the city by entrepreneur Pavel A melA k, who had previously introduced other British brands, such as shirt- and suit-maker T.M. Lewin, to the Czech Republic.

