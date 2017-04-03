World of Tanks Rolls Out at Le Mans
Why? Because Wargaming has teamed up with AT Racing to showcase World of Tanks' artwork across the Ligier LMP3. Due to the initiative driven by the racing team, Wargaming has become the first ever gaming company to brand a Le Mans racing vehicle.
