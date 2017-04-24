Works of most expensive living artist...

Works of most expensive living artist Richter presented in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor

The exhibition of Gerhard Richter, the most expensive living artist, will open in the National Gallery in Prague on Wednesday, daily Lidove noviny writes Saturday. Pictures worth billions of crowns will be presented next week, which is something unprecedented in Czech history after the 1989 fall of the country's communist regime.

Chicago, IL

