Will you get a cold shower or a whipping this Easter?
If you are spending Easter in Bratislava and its surroundings, you are sure to come across people getting ready for the traditional Easter Monday whipping. But going further east, the tradition is rather dousing girls with cold water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
